Simply Business reveals losses for 2017

Online broker says loss due to costs from Travelers takeover.

Xbridge, trading as Simply Business, has reported a pre-tax loss of £470,000 for the year ended 31 December 2017.

This is compared to a pre-tax profit of £7.34m in the preceding year.

The online broker also posted an operating loss of £438,000 (2016: profit of £7.36m) and a total loss of the year of £317,000 (2016: profit of £6.43m).

However, Simply Business’ revenue grew by 18% to £56.83m, compared to £48.01m in 2016.

Average number of employees also increased to 422 in 2017 from 340 in the preceding year.

Travelers

In March last year Travelers said it was buying Simply Business for $490m [£400.6m]. The deal completed on 4 August 2017.

In a document published on Companies House, Xbridge stated that “the underlying performance of the company is in line with expectations, however due to non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition, the company reported a loss in the year”.

In its strategic report, the business noted: “The company continues to invest heavily in its proprietary technology, sales and customer facing infrastructure enabling the business to evolve rapidly while also providing excellent customer service.”

Simply Business recently promoted David Summers to the newly created role of UK chief executive officer, following its move into the US after the Travelers deal.

