ERS returns to profit in H1 2018

Insurer reveals an improved COR at 96.6%, but a fall in GWP.

ERS has posted a profit of £5.6m for the first half of 2018, compared to a £13m loss in the first six months of last year.

Its combined operating ratio improved to 96.6% (H1 2017: 107.6%) and the insurer stated that this had been driven by investment in the business.

The specialist motor provider also reported gross written premium (GWP) of £168m, which was down from £212.6m compared to the first half of 2017.

According to ERS this reflected the insurer’s focus on growing the bottom line.

Ogden

In 2017, the insurer stated its results for the six months to 30 June had been impacted by the Ogden rate change. Its full year results for 2017 also revealed a loss.

ERS chief executive officer Ian Parker commented: “The first six months of this year show that the four years of investment in ERS are starting to reap dividends.

“The strong underlying performance of the business is now being recognised in our financial results.”

Brokers

He continued: “Alongside our unwavering commitment to write for profit, and work with those brokers who have aligned interests across the value chain, our continued investment in technology, risk selection and pricing has positioned us to seize market opportunities.

“With our specialist classes seeing continued growth our reputation as the go-to specialist motor insurer for brokers stands us in good stead. I’m very optimistic for the future, as is the whole of the ERS community.”

