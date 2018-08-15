Turnover and profit rise at Admiral in H1 2018

UK aggregator Confused also reports growth.

Admiral has reported a 14% rise in turnover on group level for the first half of 2018.

Group turnover was £1.66bn for the six month period (H1 2017: £1.45bn), and pre-tax profit also rose to £211.7m (H1 2017: £194.5m).

In addition, the group combined operating ratio (COR) improved to 87.4% (H1 2017: 90.0%).

Confused

Admiral’s price comparison segment reported a profit of £3.5m, up from the £3.1m it posted last year.

In the UK, its aggregator Confused posted a pre-tax profit of £5.8m, an increase on the £4.5m it achieved in the same time period of last year when it saw profits halved compared to H1 2016.

Confused’s turnover rose by 6% to £47.7m (H1 2017: £44.9m), which Admiral said was a result of the focus on its driver-centric strategy and the launch of new products.

UK

The provider’s UK Insurance division also reported an increase in pre-tax profit profit to £247.0m, compared to £225.8m in the first half of 2017.

Turnover in this division reached £1.32bn (H1 2017: £1.14bn) and customer numbers hit 5.07m (H1 2017: 4.34m).

Net revenue in the UK for the first half of 2018 was £254.6m (H1 2017: £241.0m) and underwriting profit dipped slightly to £101.6m (H1 2017: £105.7m).

UK motor profits grew to £249.5m, compared to £224.2m in the first half of last year and motor COR was 78.2% (H1 2017: 83.1%).

Meanwhile its household division reported a loss of £1.9m (H1 2017: £1.6m profit) and a COR of 119.7% (H1 2017: 105.5%).

The insurer stated that the loss in household was driven by weather events.

Customers

David Stevens, group chief executive officer, commented: “The core UK car insurance business continues to grow both in terms of profit and customer numbers.

“Early in 2018 we passed the four million mark for cars on cover – the car that hit the milestone was a Peugeot 108; our first 25 years ago was an Isuzu Piazza.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.