Bain Capital to buy Esure for £1.2bn

Esure also reported a 12% rise in GWP, but a fall in profit for the first half of 2018.

Esure has received a takeover offer from Blue Bidco, a subsidiary of Bain Capital Private Equity, valuing the insurer at approximately £1.2bn.

The provider confirmed that the board of Bidco and the independent directors of Esure had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer.

Under the terms of the offer, Esure is valued at 280p per share.

Results

The news came as Esure posted a 12% rise in gross written premiums to £440.3m for the first half of 2018 (H1 2017: £393.3m).

However, pre-tax profit fell to £36.1m (H1 2017: £45.1m), which the provider said included an impact of £14m from adverse weather related claims costs in home and motor.

Its combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated to 100.9% in the first six months of 2018, compared to 96.6% in the first half of 2017.

GWP in its motor business increased to £398.4m (H1 2017: £351.3m) and its COR was 97.6%, compard to 95.3% in the same period of 2017.

In home GWP remained relatively flat at £41.9m (H1 2017: £42.0m), while COR worsened to 130.1% (H1 2017: 104.9%).

Commenting on the results, Sir Peter Wood, chairman, said: “The first half of 2018 demonstrates that esure continues to deliver profitable growth and it is pleasing to see that we have grown our market share in motor during this period.”

Benefits

Esure further noted that its independent directors believed the acquisition by Bidco would deliver a number of strategic benefits to the business, including the “opportunity to benefit from further investment by Bain Capital in a private context”.

In September last year it was rumoured that Wood, who is Esure’s largest shareholder, had held informal discussions about selling his share in the business.

However, as part of the agreement with Bidco, Wood will remain as chairman of the provider following the completion of the deal. He will also reinvest £50m in the business.

In January this year, then Esure chief executive officer Stuart Vann left the business “by mutual consent” and the firm is still seeking new leadership.

Bain Capital, headquartered in Boston in the United States, was founded in 1984 and has since made more than 760 investments.

Outcome

Commenting on the offer, Wood added: “I’m pleased to be announcing this transaction today, because it is a great outcome for shareholders, for the company, and for customers.

“Since its IPO in 2013, Esure has grown to nearly 2.5 million in-force policies, delivered more than £800m of annual gross written premiums, and returned just under £300m to shareholders in dividends as well as the considerable value delivered to shareholders through the demerger of GoCompare.”

He continued: “As a private company and with Bain Capital’s backing, esure will be able to invest behind the innovation required to fully realise the opportunities in this market.

“I am pleased to be continuing as chairman and am fully aligned with Bain Capital, who I believe will be a tremendous partner in the next phase of esure’s journey.”

Transition

Robin Marshall, a managing director and co-head of Bain Capital Europe, said: “Sir Peter Wood is a towering figure in the industry and we would be delighted to be able to take the company that he and his team have built to the next level.

“We are excited that he will remain a minority shareholder in the company and also grateful that he will remain as chairman to facilitate a smooth transition to private ownership.”

Luca Bassi, a managing director at Bain Capital Europe, added: “Esure’s nimble and focused approach, lean structure and strong use of technology positions it to grow in a changing insurance industry: insurance companies with smarter operations and better technology are best placed to meet customers’ needs at competitive prices whilst delivering profitable growth.

“We are committed to investing capital in the best technology for Esure and believe that this, combined with our experience of growing highly regulated, complex financial services businesses can help esure thrive. We look forward to partnering with esure’s management team to accelerate its growth.”

