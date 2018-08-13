Insurance membership of CII falls

The body’s annual report showed it had fewer insurance members in 2017 as spending nudges up to push forward transformation plan.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has revealed that membership within its insurance division fell in 2017 compared to 2016.

It reported that there were 87,192 CII members, down from 88,543 the previous year.

When personal finance (including mortgages) members were taken into account overall membership increased slightly to 124,924 (2016: 124,863).

Income was £42.1m, a slight increase on 2017’s £39.8m. Surplus before tax fell to £500,000 (2016: £1.7m).

Expenses

The CII also reported increased expenses in its annual report for 2017.

According to its figures its expenses rose to £41.6m, a £1.4m increase, and was down to £1m investment in a transformation programme.

The organisation said business as usual expenses would have amounted to £40.2m (2016: £39.8m).

The transformation programme, a five year project to become a more modern, relevant and diverse organisation, saw £1.0m invested in staff-led initiatives to develop, research and commence implementation of the workstreams which underpinned its new strategic measures from 2017.

In the year, the CII also invested in a wide variety of projects including, the controversial sale of the Aldermanbury building and relocation to 21 Lombard Street.

CEO Sian Fisher has insisted that the move will save the organisation money in the long term.

Projects

It also said it upgraded the internal infrastructure and developed cyber resilience measures.

Fisher commented: “We have successfully begun to move from strategy to action this year and I am delighted to be leading a re-energised team of talented people, ready to deliver change to build public trust.”

The CII recently named Jonathan Clarke as president. He replaces outgoing Lloyd’s CEO Inga Beale.

