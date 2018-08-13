Volante unveils second MGA - Gentium Motor

The new MGA focuses on niche motor business, led by managing director Neil Smith.

Volante Global has launched Gentium Motor, a managing general agent (MGA) focused on the international motor sector.

Neil Smith, previously portfolio manager, International Motor, at QBE has been appointed as managing director of the new business.

Backed by A+ rated capacity, Gentium is based in the London Market, and operates via a network of local market and London-based specialist brokers.

The business stated that Smith has over 25 years of experience in both the UK and international motor insurance markets.

He most recently worked as a director at NDS Risk Management. Prior to joining QBE he was a senior underwriter at Ensign Motor Policies and also at Torch Motor Policies.

Niche

According to Volante, Gentium focuses on niche motor-related schemes and affinity groups, including high-value and classic motor schemes and vehicle owners’ clubs; and large, complex ‘one-off’ risks.

Volante, which was launched in December last year, has previously rolled out London Market-based MGA Edison Motor in January.

Talbir Bains, founder and chief executive officer of Volante who has spent 14 years at QBE, explained that Gentium was the first of nine new teams joining Volante Global under a multi-class, multi-territory treaty agreement secured with its three strategic partner insurers in June.

Collaboration

Smith said: “Gentium Motor introduces a totally new international motor proposition to the London Market.

“Our aim is to work collaboratively with specialist local-market brokers and coverholders to deliver exceptional on-the-ground service fully backed by A+ financial security.

“Our operating platform enables us to be flexible, efficient and responsive, delivering highly customised products in a timely manner.”

Capacity

Bains commented: “Our commitment to achieving full alignment with the strategic objectives of our Carriers guides the direction that we have set for Gentium Motor.

“We are focused on generating strong returns on capacity by delivering superior insurance products and services, supported by our technology-driven underwriting platform which ensures optimal performance at every stage in the process.”

