GWP and revenue fall at Ageas UK in H1 2018

Provider also posts profit increase and an improved COR of 99%.

Ageas UK has posted a significant net profit rise for the first half of 2018 to €31m (£27.8m) from €11m in H1 2017.

However, revenue for the provider, including Tesco Underwriting, fell to €921m for the six month period compared to €1.1bn in H1 2017.

The insurer stated that this reflected “focus on pricing and underwriting discipline in a softening motor market”.

Meanwhile its combined operating ratio (COR) returned to pre-Ogden levels at 99% (H1 2017: 105.7%).

Total gross written premium (GWP) for the UK came in at £601.5m in the first half of the year, down from £656.3m in the same time period in 2017.

Motor

Dividing the results into divisions, its motor GWP for H1 2018 was £378.4m (H1 2017: £413.2m) while its motor COR improved to 90.6% from 106.1% in the first half of 2017.

Ageas noted that the personal lines motor market remains soft, and pointed to a disruption from the “continued uncertainty around the timing and quantum of any future change to the Ogden discount rate”, which had resulted in lower than expected volumes.

In household GWP fell slightly to £140.7m (H1 2017: £151.3m) and COR deteriorated to 116.1% (H1 2017: 99.7%).

The provider explained that the results for household reflected its exit from underperforming schemes, adding that its COR was negatively impacted by weather events in March and May.

In “other lines”, which includes the insurer’s commercial business, GWP for H1 2018 was £69.3m, down slightly from the first half of 2017 when it came in at £78.9m.

COR for this part of the business improved to 108.6% (H1 2017: 114.8%).

Performance

Andy Watson, chief executive officer of Ageas UK, commented: “We have posted a good performance with signs of further improvement.

“Our motor book is performing especially well, and we are making encouraging progress within specific SME segments.”

He added: “The market remains unpredictable, with motor being especially soft.

“Whilst we are alive to growth opportunities, we remain focussed on profitability through a robust approach to pricing and underwriting.”

During the first half of the year, Ageas UK has also launched a direct channel.

Watson commented: “We were delighted to launch Ageas motor insurance direct to customers in May to sit alongside our household offer.

“Good progress is being made and we look forward to broadening what we provide, both from our website and through the aggregators.”

