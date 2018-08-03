Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Emmanuel Kenning and Jonathan Swift share their views on the most clicked on articles by brokers.

Insurance Age’s reporter and content director tackle the facts behind the headlines in the latest of our regular podcast series.

Use the link to hear their thoughts.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 30 July 2018:

1) Jelf bought Clark Thomson for £23.3m cash

2) Co-op Insurance for sale – reports

3) ICB Group joins Verlingue

4) GRP takes majority stake in Chesterfield-based DCJ

5) FCA’s GDPR bill to hit almost £4m