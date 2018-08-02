Commercial lines firing for Aviva and broker partners, says Bayles

Insurer’s leaders keen on further schemes growth as they report progress in personal lines.

“It is not usual to have everything firing at the same time but it is in commercial lines at the moment,” Phil Bayles told Insurance Age as the provider revealed its half year results for 2018.

The insurer reported that commercial business grew by 3% to £864m in the period with the non-motor business part of this achieving a 5% uplift.

The commercial combined operating ratio also improved to 93%.

“Most of the brokers will be enjoying good growth with us,” the managing director of UK intermediaries at Aviva continued noting the rises were consistent in both SME and in global corporate specialty.

“It is right across the board on commercial lines which helps brokers retain their customers and grow their businesses,” he argued.

Problem

Personal lines however was less successful. Net written premiums dropped 2% to £1.25bn and the COR worsened to 95.2%.

Bayles admitted the provider had “a real problem” with infrastructure in the second half of 2017 and “entered this year still struggling from a volume perspective”.

In particular the issues surrounded its pricing ability but Bayles said that after “an awful lot of remediation work” the infrastructure was fixed and personal lines ended the half year back in growth mode.

“It is profitable and we are looking to go on growing in the second half of the year,” he maintained.

Adding that as well as supporting larger brokers Aviva was helping regional brokers grow their personal lines books.

“At times over the last four to five years the regional brokers have felt under siege on personal lines but we are really investing heavily to help them keep hold of and grow their books.”

Profit fall

Overall the UK GI business delivered flat premiums and a 9% fall in operating profit.

Rob Townend, managing director of Aviva UK general insurance flagged that weather claims had cost £60m and that “the underlying quality of the business has improved” making him “really pleased with the results”.

“We are being disciplined around underwriting,” he maintained.

“The consistency of the results is really pleasing and we continue to win good new business.”

In particular mid-market was an area in which he had seen progress but stressed that like in SME the insurer would not “chase growth” preferring to work with quality brokers.

Schemes

Bayles pinpointed schemes success and committed to launching more with experienced brokers looking to “upgrade” and with those seeking to enter the market for the first time.

He listed the criteria as being a “worthwhile niche” to go into and the broker having insight that can be exploited in partnership.

He stressed the improvement in service from Aviva across wording, distribution and pricing as well as speed to market.

“From first conversation to launching in a market with online quote and buy and new wordings in 12 weeks is pretty impressive,” he observed.

GRP

Neither Townend nor Bayles were prepared to be drawn on the split with GRP.

As revealed by Insurance Age the insurer cancelled the consolidator’s agency in May.

Asked if the cancellation had impacted the figures for the period and would further hit the remainder of 2018, Bayles responded that Aviva had over £4bn of premium in 2017.

“There are swings and roundabouts in any year, people you grow with and people you shrink with,” he added. “We have got huge support from the right types of brokers and that gives us great confidence.”

Bullish

Looking at the next six months Townend described himself as “bullish”.

“We think we have the ammunition to really do well,” he said. “Everything is looking good for a really good second half of the year.”

Bayles admitted that Aviva had been through difficult years in the past but opined that the business was now ready for success to breed success.

Likewise Townend concluded: “We will keep focused on core business and are pleased but not complacent.”

