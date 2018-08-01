CII opens this year’s New Generation project to applicants

Deadline for submissions to the 2018/19 Group is 10 August.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has opened the application process for its next round of the New Generation Group.

The organisation said it was “seeking rising stars from across the profession” to join the 2018/19 class of its talent programme.

It has committed to taking on 40 professionals from broking, claims, underwriting, and the London Market.

The deadline to apply is 10 August.

Sessions

Those chosen for the cohort will benefit from an interactive session with key personnel from the Financial Conduct Authority; talks from members of parliament and lobbying organisations in the insurance sector; as well as training on subjects such as leadership and handling the media.

Each group will also be asked to identify and complete a project or initiative that it believes could make a difference to the insurance profession and present it to the board.

The programme has been running since 2011 and the CII highlighted that applicants are likely to hold a minimum qualification of Dip CII level; have five to ten years’ relevant experience and must already be members of one of its four faculties – insurance broking, claims, London Market and underwriting.

Trailblazers

Keith Richards, CEO, Personal Finance Society and managing director of engagement at the CII said: “The CII’s New Generation programme always attracts the most impressive individuals in the profession.

“These future leaders have no hesitation in throwing themselves into the many challenges of the programme and do so with energy, drive and creativity.

He concluded: “The CII is proud to be able to equip these rising stars with the many key management and project skills they require to become our insurance trailblazers of the future.”

