Hiscox posts rising premium and profit for start of 2018

Hiscox UK & Europe has reported gross written premiums (GWP) of $610m [£464.8m] for the first half of 2018, a 19% rise on the $510.5m achieved at the start of 2017.

The division delivered $65.5m of pre-tax profit in keeping with the same period the year before however the insurer flagged that without the effect of currency movements it achieved a 15% increase to $68.9m.

Likewise the combined operating ratio worsened to 87.5% when including the impact of foreign exchange or improved to 86.8% when the effect was stripped out.

Specialisms

The offering’s specialisms include high-value household, fine art and collectibles including luxury motor as well as commercial insurance for SMEs typically operating in white collar industries.

The insurer did not reveal profits for the UK & Ireland section but GWP grew to $411.3m (H1 2017: $350.3m), or by 7.4% in constant currency.

According to Hiscox, it had seen a good performance in the home and direct small business lines as well as from partnerships.

It noted that the unit had also benefited from events and contingency business moving from Hiscox London Market into Hiscox UK.

Hiscox stated that its UK Direct offering had reached £100m of premium.

Brokers

However, the provider reported that it was planning for “muted” growth from brokers.

The insurer also listed that in the broker channel, its professions and specialty commercial and art and private client businesses were now live on a new IT platform.

It reported that it had commenced a process of “reviewing and refining the system and associated processes” and hence was planning for muted growth for brokers while the changes take effect.

Overall Hiscox revealed GWP of $2.23bn (H1 2017: $1.84bn) and pre-tax profit of $163.6m (H1 2017: $129.1m).

The group COR improved from 90.8% in 2017 to come in at 87.9%.

Good start

Bronek Masojada, chief executive officer of Hiscox commented: “It has been a good start to the year.

“Our investment across the business is driving strong profitable growth in all segments.

“We are on track to exceed one million retail customers in 2018.”

