L&G makes senior hires as part of broker channel investment

Simon Hird is promoted to head of broker and intermediary.

Legal & General (L&G) has targeted more growth with a number of senior promotions following on from investment in its broker and intermediary channels.

The insurer has promoted Simon Hird to head of broker and intermediary. He was previously head of intermediary as well as overseeing the broker and affinity team.

Hird has been with L&G for 12 years and the provider explained that he will be responsible for the distribution of general insurance products via intermediaries and brokers.

Relationships

In addition, Carol Hughes has been promoted to head of broker.

She joined L&G last year as head of regional broker and will be responsible for bringing together the insurer’s partner and regional broker channels.

Sarah Watts has been appointed as head of intermediary and will be managing the field-based team.

L&G stated it has also invested in increasing its support for intermediaries by adding to its team of field-based general insurance development managers.

The team will be responsible for growing and strengthening its relationships with a number of key intermediary networks.

Presence

Cheryl Aguis, CEO, Legal & General, general insurance, commented: “These recent appointments are the next step to continue our growing presence in the intermediary and broker markets.

“It is a time of change in the general insurance market, with greater advancement in technology, data and product innovation in the industry.”

She continued: “Under Simon’s leadership, Legal & General will look to expand our offering in 2018 with our partners and this is testament to our continued growth in the home insurance market.”

Hird added: “I am delighted to be starting my new role to help further build and develop our intermediary and broker propositions and relationships across the home insurance division.

“The expansion of the team not only illustrates Legal & General’s long-term dedication to the market, but also to our customers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.