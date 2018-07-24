Brokers support Biba's industry standardised Toba

Experts urge brokers to challenge their insurer panels to utilise the new template.

Brokers have welcomed the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) new industry standardised terms of business agreement (Toba), which was launched last week.

According to the trade body, the offering, available for use now or in the future, will provide a base platform for the broker-insurer relationship which can be amended, added to or reduced as required.

It added that using the Toba could save brokers up to 80 hours of work as well as reducing bureaucracy and increasing productivity.

Tim Ryan hailed the launch and said that resisting it would be “lunacy”.

Other brokers have agreed, with Seventeen Group director Paul Anscombe noting: “It reduces the administrative burden on brokers so I’m very supportive of it and I very much hope that insurers adopt it as well.”

Anscombe explained that his firm currently had around 180 different Tobas, which was an “enormous amount of work” for his team, but added that a standardised Toba would allow them to only look at the addendums.

“It’s a good initiative and can only be seen as positive,” agreed Romero Insurance Brokers managing director Simon Mabb.

Insurers

Meanwhile, Autonet and Carole Nash chief executive Ian Donaldson highlighted that it was now up to brokers to “start the ball rolling” by talking to everyone on their insurer panels.

He stated that Autonet had already begun this process, and opined that as soon as one insurer accepted the new standardised Toba others would follow.

Donaldson continued: “The amount of time and hassle it would take away if we had a bit more alignment on Tobas would be great.

“You’re always going to have addendums to everybody’s Tobas but if we could fundamentally have one basic starting point as opposed to 30 basic starting points then it’s going to make life easier.”

The CEO noted that insurers had so far been open to engaging with and taking a look at the document.

Kevin Hancock, managing director of Yutree Insurance, added that it would be a shame if insurers did not adopt the template.

He said: “There shouldn’t be anything in a Toba that is a competitive issue. It is the basis of which we trade together. The market should be a very straightforward place.”

Biba

This is not the first time Biba has unveiled a Toba template. The trade body did a deal with the Association of British Insurers (ABI) in 2013 to introduce a template to ABI members.

Mabb said he believed this new attempt will be more successful, noting that the structure of Biba had changed, with more brokers involved in different committees and boards now.

“You’ve got key representation from small brokers, medium-sized brokers, the wholesale market and large brokers and international brokers all within the main Biba sub boards and teams,” he continued.

“It’s got as good a chance as any of succeeding.”

Brokers

Anscombe added that recent changes to legislation and regulatory requirements would also make the new document more relevant.

“What we’ve seen since 2013 is a greater degree of traffic around Tobas which has probably sharpened people’s focus,” he stated.

Adding: “Brokers need to make a lot of noise about it and convince insurers this is the way forward for everyone’s sake, including our policyholders.”

Similarly, Donaldson called on brokers to embrace the document and challenge their insurer panels to utilise it.

He concluded: “Insurers aren’t going to want to change, because every insurer has their own standard Toba, but what we’re trying to say is that the industry should have a standard Toba.

“For each broker it’s worth the exercise.”

