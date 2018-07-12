Dive In 2018 launches

Festival for diversity and inclusion is to take place on 25 to 27 September and focus on time and action.

The fourth annual Dive In Festival for diversity and inclusion in insurance has today (12 July) opened for registration.

The festival, which is an initiative of Inclusion at Lloyd’s, is aimed at embracing and embedding diversity in the insurance sector, and will take place on 25 to 27 September 2018 with 26 countries taking part.

This year marks the start of a two-year campaign, Awareness into Action.

Dive In noted that after three years of raising awareness of the business case for diversity and inclusion, the global movement will now look to encourage action across the sector.

At last year’s festival CEOs from across the industry singled out time as the biggest barrier to achieving inclusive cultures in their organisations, according to Dive In and therefore this year’s theme was revealed as #time4inclusion.

Positive change

The festival is aimed at helping insurance get fit for the future, highlighting the business case for diverse and inclusive workplaces and providing practical ideas and inspiration for how to bring about positive change.

According to Dive In organisers, the festival has the highest number of gold sponsors from the insurance industry this year including AIG, Aon, Chubb, CNA Hardy, Guy Carpenter, Lloyd’s, Marsh, Miller, Prudential, Willis Towers Watson, XL Catlin, and Zurich, alongside gold festival partner Kennedys.

Meanwhile silver sponsors have been confirmed as Allianz, Beazley, Ed, Direct Line Group, Gallagher, JLT, Markel, MS Amlin, Renaissance Re, Travelers and THB, with festival partners Oliver James Associates and Resource Solutions.

Collaboration

Dominic Christian, chair of Inclusion at Lloyd’s and global chairman of Aon Benfield International, said: “The Dive In Festival is a catalyst for the global insurance industry that inspires collaboration around the key issues of talent and innovation.

“Our fourth year is a good time to focus our combined efforts on translating the growing awareness into action – supporting our industry’s ability to thrive and stay globally competitive and relevant.”

Pauline Miller, head of talent development and inclusion at Lloyd’s, added: “This year’s festival builds on the accelerated progress on diversity and inclusion across the sector in the last three years.

“We’ve reported on a higher number of companies taking action in our annual research Holding up the Mirror, at the senior exec level, throughout organisations, and through cross-industry collaboration.”

She continued: “To grow this momentum, Dive In 2018 will see more subject matter experts leading valuable and engaging discussions, equipping professionals across the sector with the tools to take action both individually and within their organisations.”

