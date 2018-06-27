APC’s Russell hails Folgate’s market return

The insurer is set to write business lines including property, liability, warranty and PI and is targeting £50-60m GWP by January 2019.

APC Underwriting CEO Brian Russell has revealed that it was always the intention to revive Folgate as an active insurer.

“It has been the plan since we bought Folgate to get authorised as a primary insurer.”

APC, which is an MGA, bought Folgate from Towergate in 2014 in a deal valued at £1.9m. Folgate had been in run-off since 2002.

It was announced today (27 June) that the move to reactivate Folgate as a live insurer was approved by the Prudential Regulation Authority last month.

The majority of the business that APC Underwriting does will move over to Folgate over the course of the next two years.

Syndicates

In the interim APC will underwrite the business Folgate writes and the arrangement will mirror how Lloyd’s syndicates operate. Russell explained that longer term APC will continue to operate as a Lloyd’s broker and also underwrite bigger ticket business.

Russell confirmed: “We will all switch to Folgate on 1 January 2019.”

Russell commented: “As an MGA we got to a size where we needed to be in control of our own destiny. It was always an ambition to have an insurance company.”

He detailed that the business was targeting £50m - £60m in GWP by January 2019. APC currently has around £26m in GWP working with 1,400 brokers. Russell confirmed he was keen to continue these relationships and add new brokers to its roster under the Folgate brand.

Business lines

In terms of what Folgate will write Russell listed broad areas of interest as PI, liability, property and warranty insurance. It will also focus on commercial combined for SMEs such a shops and offices.

He pledged to offer brokers flexibility and speedy decision making.

“We are looking to expand and looking for brokers with niche schemes of between £250,000 to £500,000.”

Of the Folgate name Russell was upbeat.

“It is a very strong brand and has been established since 1877.”

He added: “I am also superstitious about changing names but we love the brand.”

As an insurer Russell said it would continue to have some run-off policies for the next five to ten years.

“There are very few claims coming in these days. It’s virtually a new book of business,” he concluded.

