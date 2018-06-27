Folgate to start writing business again

The Folgate business will be underwritten by its owner APC Underwriting.

Folgate has received approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to start writing primary insurance again.

The insurer, bought by APC Underwriting for £1.9m from Towergate in 2014, had been in run-off since 2002 but gained approval last month to activate for new business.

Much of the business APC currently does will move to Folgate over the course of the next two years.

APC will remain as an managing general agent (MGA) and continue to offer its services as a Lloyd’s broker. During the transition period it will also underwrite the business Folgate writes.

According to APC the set-up will be similar to how Lloyd’s syndicates operate.

APC CEO, Brian Russell, who will also lead Folgate, commented: “We believe this is the first time a UK insurer has been set up to operate like a Lloyd’s syndicate, by using APC as a managing agent.”

Brand

“Folgate’s revival is good news for the market. This revolutionary new structure will give brokers access to a credible UK-domiciled insurer and keep the Folgate brand alive.”

Folgate was granted its licence on 6 June and expects to start writing small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) business in the UK and Europe in January 2019.

All business written will be via brokers in the UK.

Over the next two years APC Underwriting will transition its staff, operations and the majority of its business lines over to the Folgate entity.

Ian Russell, APC’s chief underwriting officer, Jon Bates, APC’s chief operating officer and Zoe Spicer, chief financial officer for APC, have joined the Folgate executive board.

Transition

APC confirmed that no redundancies are predicted to arise from the changes.

Russell continued: “It has always been an ambition to move from an MGA into an insurer.

“Folgate has a strong track record as an established insurer with traditional values.

“I look forward to driving the Folgate business forward, working with a very talented team, whilst maintaining the values established in Folgate’s 138-year old history.”

