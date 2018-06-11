Ardonagh-owners Highbridge and MDP buy healthcare broker from Axa

Insurer says its UK strategy is that whole of market intermediaries are best placed within businesses focused on distribution.

Axa has sold its whole of market healthcare broker, Health and Protection Solutions, to Ardonagh-owners Highbridge Principal Strategies (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP).

The insurer stated that the transaction, worth an undisclosed sum, is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to Axa the broker, trading as The Health Insurance Group (THIG), provides health and wellbeing solutions to both businesses and individuals.

US private equity firms HPS and MDP will acquire THIG into a joint entity, Nevada Investments Topco.

UK strategy

Keith Gibbs, chief executive, Axa PPP healthcare, said: “The Health Insurance Group joined Axa in 2008 and, in the past ten years, has formed a strong part of our business.

“However, as part of Axa’s strategy in the UK, we have concluded that whole of market intermediaries who offer advised sales are best placed within businesses focused on distribution, and this transaction will allow The Health Insurance Group to form part of a portfolio of leading broking businesses.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with THIG to provide AXA PPP solutions for their customers.”

Portfolio

MDP managing director Matthew Raino added: “We can confirm we are currently finalising the purchase of The Health Insurance Group from Axa.

“As an award winning independent health insurance and wellbeing broker with a strong track record of growth, THIG will be an ideal addition to our growing portfolio of UK insurance assets.”

