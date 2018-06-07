XL Catlin launches terror product for fleets

New offering has $25m of capacity for any one risk.

XL Catlin has launched Auto Terror Protect for companies with fleets of vehicles which could be used as a weapon in a terrorist attack.

The product has been designed for fleet operators, vehicle rental companies, haulage and logistics companies.

The insurer explained that it will work as a contingent umbrella cover for any existing motor and third-party liability policies.

The provider listed that the new offering, which will be underwritten in London and available via brokers for UK businesses, has up to $25m [£18.6m] of capacity for any one risk.

Damage

The policy provides cover for third parties and employees who may be injured in a terrorist attack, as well as first-party property damage for the vehicle and any goods in transit

In addition medical expenses, counselling and/or psychiatric care costs, as well as security and public relations costs are provided.

Mark Steddon senior underwriter, terrorism and political violence at XL Catlin, said: “In recent years, we have seen a shift in the tactics used by terrorists, with vehicles being used increasingly to cause casualties. The devastating effect of these attacks has led to increasingly complex liability exposures for companies with vehicles”.

He concluded: “Using our extensive knowledge and expertise in terrorism insurance and crisis management, we have created Auto Terror Protect to help these companies deal with the aftermath of such incidents, helping them meet their duty of care responsibilities.”

