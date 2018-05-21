InsurTech Futures: Hiscox first insurer to sign up to ex-Aviva boss Fraser Edmond’s data sharing platform

Broker Insights' CEO says 30 brokers have expressed interest in the platform which goes live in June.

InsurTech start-up Broker Insights has teamed up with Hiscox in an initial 12-month deal.

Broker Insights launched in January this year and its data platform will go live at the start of June.

The platform combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK commercial broker market.

Hiscox is the first insurer to sign up to its panel, but Broker Insights CEO Fraser Edmond said the company was in advanced discussions with four other insurers and he expected to conclude further deals in the coming weeks.

Edmond, who previously worked as broker distribution director at Aviva, told Insurance Age that 30 brokers had expressed interest in signing up to the platform so far.

“The response from brokers has been fantastic,” Edmond noted. “Brokers that share their data will get attention from quality insurers and the right broker will get the right business.”

At the time of the start-up’s launch Edmond stated that the new business aims to support the independent broker sector.

According to the CEO the plan is to get established in the UK as fast as possible and then expand into the US and other countries with “the same market dynamic” as the UK.

According to Edmond, the business will go live with a limited number of partner insurers.

“Giving an exclusive number of insurers the capability to search our data platform and identify real-time opportunities with regional brokers means the broker community will attract the right insurer attention at the right time to provide the most compelling solution for their customers,” he said.

He explained that the platform’s search capability will enable insurers, for the first time, to identify commercial business opportunities with brokers based on a number of underwriting criteria.

It will also make the regional broker market more visible to partner insurers and give intermediaries greater access to products and services.

Commenting on the deal, Edmond said: “Hiscox has a big digital agenda to change the way people buy insurance and is keen to find a far more efficient way of trading with regional brokers.

“Working with us gives them the opportunity to diversify their commercial insurance distribution and write more business in the UK regions by optimising its field sales force.”

Ross Dingwall, managing director broker channel at Hiscox, added: “The Broker Insights model has the potential to transform the way insurers and independent brokers interact by bringing them closer together.

“This is a welcome step-change in transparency for the commercial insurance market, which we believe could bring significant benefits to insurers, brokers and consumers alike.”

