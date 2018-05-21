Cedar Underwriting launches with a focus on SME

The managing general underwriter is set to work with brokers looking for capacity for delegated authority schemes.

A managing general underwriter, Cedar Underwriting, has opened its doors to the insurance market.

The West Midlands-based provider stated that it would specialise in general commercial insurance with a focus on SME business with specialist capacity providers in both liability and material damage.

Cedar detailed that it would look to work with brokers looking for capacity for their delegated authority schemes.

The new venture is being spearheaded by business director Jordan Gregg who has worked for a Lloyd’s coverholder for the majority of his 18-year insurance career.

Gregg left MGA Commercial Express to set up the new MGU facility. Commercial Express MD Duncan Pritchard is also a director of Cedar. However both businesses operate separately.

Capacity

Gregg commented: “Cedar Underwriting is a modern, flexible, proactive MGU whose business strategy is to provide added value to the coverholder and to their insurers.

“Using 100% Lloyd’s capacity, Cedar Underwriting firmly believe that the best business relationships are where each party understands the needs of the other.

Gregg advised that the Cedar team has a range of technical expertise and 60 years combined experience.

He added: “Where Cedar Underwriting will be different, is our constant evaluating of the information and reporting back to the coverholder in view of their performance and areas of opportunity.

“At the same time areas whereby, action needs to be taken. We want to help grow our client’s business by constantly communicating, not just on business written, but on that business which is not being converted and to find out why.”

