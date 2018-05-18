Allianz to get £250m commercial business boost from LV deal

Transfer to start in third quarter.

Allianz is poised to pick up £250m of commercial gross written premium business as policies migrate from LV, Insurance Age can reveal.

Simon McGinn, general manager, commercial and personal at Allianz UK confirmed: “It is smaller premiums than Allianz’s average which is absolutely fine. It is good SME business spread across motor and property and casualty.”

He added: “A lot of it will be digitally traded which is great as I think we have a very good broker platform in QuoteSME and it will fit in there.”

The news followed on from the announcement earlier this week that personal lines had started to move between the two businesses and that commercial would start to shift in the third quarter.

Preparation

As part of the preparation Allianz has set up 168 new agencies with brokers.

According to McGinn the company is confident of retaining at least 80% of LV’s commercial business but accepts there will be some natural churn which he highlighted would happen on any book.

Further preparation has included widening Allianz’s underwriting appetite. McGinn listed that the provider had looked across the property and casualty book and highlighted product examples including taxi, truck, packages and schemes as being part of the mix.

He noted that there was only a “very small proportion” of LV’s commercial book for which it now did not have an appetite.

Timing

Allianz could have extended its appetite previously, so why does it make sense to do so now if it chose not to before?

Scale and knowledge summed up McGinn.

He stressed that rather than putting existing clients through Allianz’s platform and just seeing “what sticks” it had made the offering fit for purpose.

“You get an extension of Allianz’s underwriting appetite because this will give us the opportunity to get into various areas quickly that otherwise we wouldn’t have had exposure to and understand how to underwrite,” he explained.

Nerve

In his view entering a new market from a standing start can lead to unexpected outcomes where underwriters lose their nerve as issues arise.

“We have the opportunity of immediate critical mass rather than going on the learning curve of having nothing.”

McGinn also flagged that it had the strength of being able to “draw on the knowledge and understanding” of LV’s team which has built up experience from creating the book.

And concluded: “We think we are good as underwriters and we should be able to look at the book and the data that comes with it and figure out what needs to be done.”

