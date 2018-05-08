Arag revamps commercial legal protection products

New cover protects senior officers against personal risks that might impact the business.

Arag is updating its range of commercial legal protection policies to include an “executive suite” of covers.

The legal expenses provider explained that the new covers would protect senior officers against personal risks which might impact the organisation.

The business added that the enhanced products also included cover for fees for intervention levied by the Health and Safety Executive, which it said had been requested by brokers.

According to Arag, the first product, Essential Business Legal, will be updated this week.

Arag product development manager, Lesley Attu, commented: “It’s not easy running a business, least of all for SMEs, where personal legal and tax affairs are often closely linked to those of the company.

“The Executive Suite recognises this, bolstering existing covers and adding new protections that acknowledge the connection between personal risks and the business. We’ve also created an innovative solution to help resolve disputes between business partners.”

The insurer detailed that the executive suite covers directors, partners, proprietors and chief officers, and includes representation for personal tax investigations and defence of motor prosecutions, as well as providing an identity theft resolution service.

It added that the cover to help resolve disputes between business partners will meet the cost of independent mediation.

In addition, Arag’s crisis communications cover is also extended to offer specialist public relations advice and support in the event of adverse media coverage about a senior executive’s personal life that could negatively impact the business.

Underwriting and marketing director, David Haynes, stated: “Covering fees for intervention is a great example of how we listen to brokers and build the products they need.

“This relaunch puts some daylight between our most popular product and its competitors and gives numerous, significant benefits to our policyholders.”

The new package is available from 9 May.

