Blog Spot: Two sets of claims statistics

Spoiler alert – this blog contains statistics.

For lovers of statistics the past fortnight has thrown up one particularly eye-catching number.

I like numbers. I’m not fantastically good at them and they don’t always make total sense. But there is a roundness and a right and wrongness to them that appeals.

Indeed I once wrote an article where I got so carried away and forced in so many figures that one reader responded along the lines of: “A net 73% more brokers won’t understand 37% of this article than will.”

Their point was well made. The work was far from clear and it deserved pointing out.

Six months

Which leads me on to another pair of stories that are based on stats.

Every six months the Financial Ombudsman Service publishes data about complaints it has received.

The interactive online tables enable users to rank the number of new complaints by category. One of these is ‘general insurance excluding PPI’.

In March it listed Direct Line Group, under the name UK Insurance, followed by Aviva, RSA, Ageas and Axa as being the most complained about insurers in the second half of 2017.

Readers have their own views as to how useful or otherwise the stats are. Fair to say that without context – namely how many policies have been sold – some don’t like it.

I get that though I would argue that we take care to flag up the gap in our coverage while dutifully writing up the facts as revealed by the authority.

Data

The Financial Conduct Authority also publishes – normally a few weeks after the FOS – data supplied to it by regulated firms on the number of complaints in the past six months.

Again the information in the tables can be sorted.

This time though the most relevant category for readers is ‘Insurance & pure protection (per 1,000 policies in force)’.

In other words it includes PPI.

For this reason, and the fact the figures are collated in different ways, reading across between the FCA and the FOS leads to very different top fives.

But looking at a table created by the FOS’ top five and then adding in the FCA’s figures would produce the following:

Business/firm name Insurance & pure protection complaints data (per 1,000 policies in force) UK Insurance 3.75 Aviva Insurance 5.31 Ageas Insurance 0.69 Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance 5.02 Axa Insurance 1.42

Like I say, there are flaws in my methodology but at least it is an attempt to give readers what they have been asking for by using the two data sets in something approaching a beneficial way.

Eye-catching

Which just leaves that eye-catching number.

The FCA’s advertising campaign about the August 2019 deadline for PPI complaints is in full swing. It was what led to the increase in total financial services complaints.

I don’t think I am going out on much of a limb when I suggest that currently there are not that many PPI policies being sold but complaints are still rolling in.

Which does mean that calculating the complaints against policies in force (you can see what the FCA means by this on its website) can cause what the regulator terms as “particularly high” context data.

So overall perhaps we should spare a thought for Black Horse Limited – part of Lloyds Banking Group which topped the ‘Insurance & pure protection complaints’ table.

It has managed the rare feat of 23,904.11 complaints for every 1,000 policies in force.

Emmanuel Kenning is a reporter on Insurance Age.

