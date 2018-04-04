Brokers warn against cutting corners on renewal transparency

Firms advised not to take the regulator's message lightly.

Insurance experts have stressed the importance of following the renewal transparency rules after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned the sector about ongoing failings.

Yesterday (3 April) the regulator stated that it will take action against firms who are not implementing the rules which came into force on 1 April 2017.

To be compliant firms must show clearly the premium a customer paid last year alongside the proposed renewal premium and must encourage clients to shop around.

Following the FCA’s statement, compliance specialists echoed the regulator’s warning, stating there was “no excuse” not to be compliant.

Responsibility

LV personal lines director Michael Lawrence noted that the FCA had only brought up an “isolated number of examples” of businesses that had failed to abide by the rules.

“People know the rules and what they have to do to comply,” he continued.

“The regulator will track this and ensure that they do, but it’s every individual firm’s responsibility to do it.”

Autonet managing director Ian Donaldson pointed out that the statement from the FCA was a sign that “some people have tried to cut corners”.

“As with any piece of regulation from the FCA they want to get behind it. If people don’t adhere to the rules the FCA will hit them hard,” he continued.

Seventeen Group managing director Paul Anscombe added that brokers should not be taking the regulator’s message lightly.

He said: “Brokers who aren’t following the rules should beware because they might be in trouble if they don’t do anything about it”.

Outcry

Anscombe explained that there had been an “outcry from brokers” ahead of the implementation as many of them did not want to encourage their clients to shop around.

“But some of the fear that clients would go elsewhere was misplaced,” he observed, stating it had not had an impact on his firm’s retention rate.

Donaldson agreed, saying: “It’s not great having to tell people to shop around, but for us our renewal premiums are pretty much aligned with last year’s.”

He argued that the days where brokers had a lower price in the first year to attract new business just to up the prices the following year were gone.

Information

According to Anscombe, an issue for brokers was that insurers are not supplying them with enough information around why a client’s premium has changed from one year to the other.

“There’s no commentary on the reasons for the change and we’re not getting much support from insurers,” he continued, adding that more work needed to be done.

However, Donaldson disagreed, stating that it was the broker’s job to “be aware of what has gone on in the market and what has impacted on the rate”.

“Brokers should see what the market is doing and the changes that impact the premium and advise their clients,” he concluded.

