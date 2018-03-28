Brokers welcome Oak and Zurich deal

Some suggested that Oak lost its “soul” under RSA ownership and questioned the fit of Oak and RSA.

The high net worth (HNW) broker market has broadly welcomed the deal that sees Zurich Private Clients (ZPC) buy Oak Underwriting from RSA.

William Cooper, of Stanhope Cooper, was delighted by the news. “I shouted ‘yes’ across the office when I heard,” he admitted. He said that Stanhope Cooper had not worked with Oak for a while.

Remarking that Oak “lost its soul” with RSA, he added: “I am very pleased with ZPC. They’ll do a good tidy-up job and will get Oak back to what it was.”

Citing Navigator’s & General as a good example he added: “ZPC has a good history of acquiring and maintaining the essence of the companies they buy.”

A welcome was also offered by Steve Smith, MD of Smith Greenfield, who described it as a positive move by ZPC.

He commented: “If I am honest it might be that Oak and ZPC is a better fit than Oak and RSA.”

RSA bought Oak in April 2011 but market rumours suggested that it had been looking to sell the HNW specialist for some time.

Impact

Smith continued: “I am just interested in why RSA, who have not had it long, why they would suddenly off load it. It raises questions about RSA’s strategy.”

Considering the impact RSA’s ownership had on Oak, he detailed: “It is one of those situations where RSA buy, say they will not mess around, but over time the influence from RSA began to permeate and I think their [Oak’s] reputation in the market has suffered as a result.”

The new ZPC ownership could be, he speculated, a chance to re-energise and redevelop the proposition.

He added: “There will be a lot of people who deal with ZPC who will welcome it.”

Reich Group CEO Simon Taylor said the deal had benefits for Oak, RSA and Zurich.

He said: “The two coming together, Oak and Zurich, is really super for both organisations. RSA can concentrate on its core markets of which HNW and private clients was not one. And Zurich can expand its private client operation to try and challenge the two market leaders [Hiscox and Chubb].

“Oak was a good business. The fact that Oak was not referred to as RSA HNW meant it never fully integrated. It’s not easy because they just don’t have the size of Axa, Aviva, Zurich, Allianz.”

Traction

Taylor said the deal would offer Zurich an opportunity: “For a while Zurich’s problem on private clients was that it lacked real traction in the market in size, especially for a group like them. That’s against Hiscox and Chubb who are the market leaders.”

Cooper believes the deal will be good for the whole market. “There is so much capacity in the market and it is soft so we may see some more sensible rates across the board.”

Cooper also noted that the deal would be good for brokers as it “will help brokers in terms of the Hiscox Direct proposition to have a strong, healthy contender.”

Criticism

However, one un-named broker was critical.

The broker accused Zurich of “failing to get their head around the HNW market”.

They commented: “I can see why they’ve done it. We all smiled in the office when Zurich set up ZPC. My understanding of their HNW book is that it’s mainly mid net worth.

“They haven’t had much traction in the market. A lot of brokers are cautious about placing business with ZPC and they never made the impact that they wanted to. By buying Oak they’re hoping it will be an ‘Open Sesame’ way to getting more traction.”

The broker continued: “RSA and Oak were a bad fit, which is why it didn’t work.

“ZPC is chasing something that’s hard to get right and to get profitable. Brokers won’t trial a company that is going through these changes, they can’t risk it. ZPC doesn’t have a great reputation and together with Oak they won’t be one of the big players.”

Others were concerned with the practicalities of the agreement. Marcus Rennick, head of estates and private clients at James Hallam, said he was “not surprised by the deal” and wondered what ZPC will do with Oak.

“It will be interesting to see if Oak will be absorbed or whether they want to do something different,” he questioned. “I am assuming they will be absorbed.

“Oak did bring a certain amount of innovation and it would be a shame if that was lost,” he concluded.

