FCA reviewing if Aviva share cancellation plan broke market abuse rules

CEO Andrew Bailey sends letter to MPs.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is conducting a review into Aviva to see if its plans to cancel £450m of preference shares broke market abuse rules.

In a letter to Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan, FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said that the regulator welcomed Aviva’s U-turn and decision not to cancel the shares.

He explained that the watchdog was reviewing whether a formal investigation needed to be conducted.

Aviva initially revealed its intention to scrap some of its preference shares when it announced its full year results for 2017 on 8 March this year.

The decision was met with outrage and criticism from investors and MPs and on 23 March Aviva backtracked and announced it would not be cancelling the shares.

Concerns

In his letter, Bailey stated that the FCA’s immediate concerns had been to “understand the basis upon which Aviva was acting, including the clarity of the information available to securities holders”.

He added that the regulator had asked the company to provide further information on its website in the week commencing 12 March, along with the “market integrity concerns that the proposals raised”.

The letter continued: “The FCA welcomes the fact that the company has since clarified the position in its announcement on the 23 March 2018 and Mark Wilson’s statement that ‘preference shareholders can rest secure in their holdings’.

“However, the FCA’s enquiries continue and, in particular, we are focusing on the treatment of those holders (and potentially now former holders) of the company’s irredeemable preference shares that may have lost out financially as a result of these events.”

Broader review

Responding to questions raised by MPs Bailey added that the regulator sees “value in a broader review of the legal issues that this case has raised along with consideration of how best to ensure a market wide understanding of the rights and terms of preference shares”.

He continued: “However, we would note that consideration of legal changes which would prevent the approach proposed by Aviva would not necessarily be within the powers of the FCA.”

