Insurance Age

CII confirms move to 21 Lombard Street

Moving boxes
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Body to move from the Aldermanbury building in June.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has confirmed that it will be moving to offices at 21 Lombard Street in June this year.

Insurance Age revealed this January that the organisation was going to relocate from the historic Aldermanbury building - which it  has sold to the City of London Corporation - to the new offices close to Leadenhall Market and the Lloyd’s building.

The CII has now stated that the move is part of its “commitment to modernising itself in line with its Strategic Manifesto”, adding that it will have a “technologically sound base from which to operate”.

Modernise
Sian Fisher, chief executive officer, said: “I’m really pleased to confirm our new office at 21 Lombard Street.

“This is a contemporary, fully-functional and modern office space that will allow us to continue to welcome our members and help us overcome some key operational challenges facing our current office in Aldermanbury.”

She continued: “We have committed to modernise our organisation in order to keep relevant to our ever-developing profession.

“Our new office is open plan, light and bright, fitted out with modern technology and in the centre of things.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

Latest issue

March 2018 cover

Read the latest issue of Insurance Age here

Most read

  1. Insurance industry welcomes Ogden rate reform
  2. Lloyd’s slumps to £2bn loss for 2017
  3. Pen Underwriting makes 11 redundant at Chelmsford office
  4. Claimant lawyers hit out at government’s discount rate reform
  5. Ian Gosden retires from GRP-owned Higos
  6. ICO boosts data protection staff ahead of GDPR
  7. Discount rate reform unveiled by the government

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: