CII confirms move to 21 Lombard Street

Body to move from the Aldermanbury building in June.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has confirmed that it will be moving to offices at 21 Lombard Street in June this year.

Insurance Age revealed this January that the organisation was going to relocate from the historic Aldermanbury building - which it has sold to the City of London Corporation - to the new offices close to Leadenhall Market and the Lloyd’s building.

The CII has now stated that the move is part of its “commitment to modernising itself in line with its Strategic Manifesto”, adding that it will have a “technologically sound base from which to operate”.

Modernise

Sian Fisher, chief executive officer, said: “I’m really pleased to confirm our new office at 21 Lombard Street.

“This is a contemporary, fully-functional and modern office space that will allow us to continue to welcome our members and help us overcome some key operational challenges facing our current office in Aldermanbury.”

She continued: “We have committed to modernise our organisation in order to keep relevant to our ever-developing profession.

“Our new office is open plan, light and bright, fitted out with modern technology and in the centre of things.”

