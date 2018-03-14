David Cahoon steps up as MD at Rural Insurance

Previous boss Ian Barclay left last July.

Rural Insurance has promoted technical and underwriting director David Cahoon to managing director.

The post had been held on an interim basis by finance director Richard Skingle as the board sought a successor for Ian Barclay who left last July.

Skingle remains with the Primary Group-owned business as FD.

Having previously worked at Aviva, Provident and Direct Line Group, Cahoon joined Rural in July 2016. In his new role he will report to Rural and One Commercial Holdings chief executive officer Tim Smyth.

Cahoon was involved with the switch in capacity for the agricultural insurance specialists last November from XL Catlin to Zurich in a five year deal worth £41m.

Service

Smyth commented: “David is a highly experienced underwriter, with over 28 years in the industry and he will bring a wealth of experience in commercial trading, underwriting and product development as we continue to develop Rural’s service and product proposition.”

Cahoon added: “The agricultural sector has diversified rapidly, end-customers product needs are expanding with this trend, and I will be focusing on ensuring Rural Insurance is the obvious choice for brokers in fulfilling their client’s bespoke needs.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and discussing mutual opportunities with our broker trading partners in the coming weeks.”

