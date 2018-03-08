Aviva’s Holmes refreshed by broker honesty

Former UKGI CEO says 2017 profit rise was driven by growth in property and liability as well as moving away from unprofitable broker motor business.

Colm Holmes, former UKGI chief executive at Aviva, has praised the honesty of UK brokers in helping the provider improve its business.

“The beauty of the brokers in the UK is their honesty,” Holmes told Insurance Age.

Adding: “They’ll tell you exactly what they think about who you are and your business and what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong.

“That’s very refreshing and I’ve built up some good friendships that I fully intend to maintain.”

Motor

Analysing the provider’s financial results for 2017 Holmes said he was “very pleased” with the UK general insurance business after it reported rising operating profits of £408m and an improved combined operating ratio of 93.9% for 2017.

Holmes was particularly happy with the provider’s underlying profit, which he said grew by 7% as a result of “significant improvement in our property, household, liability and specialty lines and a shrinking portfolio of our commercial motor and our personal lines broker motor book”.

However, Holmes highlighted that the decrease in the broker motor book did not signify a move away from UK brokers.

“Our broker business is extremely profitable, but the market in commercial motor has struggled over the last number of years to deliver underlying underwriting profit,” he explained.

Adding: “We’ve been very strict in terms of certain classes of business, particularly haulage and van where we were seeing significant increases of large losses, to dial down the volume of business.”

Ogden

Aviva’s 2016 results included a £385m hit from the change in the discount rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75%.

Ogden also accounted for 12.4% in the 2016 COR taking it to 106.3%.

It was not repeated in 2017.

Holmes noted that the Ogden shift was a “single event” stating: “There has been some impact in 2017 but it has been immaterial in terms of the performance of the business.”

Meanwhile Rob Townend, who has taken over the UK leadership from Homes as managing director of Aviva UKGI, added that the insurer had been calling for a change since then Chancellor Liz Truss announced the new rate.

“The underlying principle is that we have to make sure that seriously injured people are fairly compensated, but we also have to balance that with the premiums of the many,” he continued.

Townend described the rate change as a “massive shock to everybody”, noting: “We wait with bated breath for what the government is going to do.”

The government has previously unveiled measures to change the way the discount rate is calculated, which could result in a rate of between 0% and 1%.

Acquisitions

When announcing the 2017 results Aviva group CEO Mark Wilson stated that the provider was looking to make bolt-on acquisitions for up to £600m.

However, Holmes and Townend would not comment on whether the UK business would be making any deals.

“It’s a global fund that he has allocated for bolt-on acquisitions,” Townend noted, adding: “It will be opportunistic and we’d look at things that fit our strategy.”

Meanwhile Holmes said the provider was “confident of delivering organic growth in the business we have” in the UK.

Legacy

As previously reported Holmes is moving to become president and CEO of Aviva Canada.

When asked about his legacy in the UK, he said: “I’m obviously very pleased with the organic growth we had in 2017 and the improvements in the underlying performance of the business.

“I leave the UK to go to Canada feeling very good about what a great business it is and what a great bunch of people I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Meanwhile Townend said he was looking forward to growing the business, concluding: “We’ve announced the best results in 11 years and that’s a great foundation to build on.”

