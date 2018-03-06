Brokers upbeat for growth after “massive” XL and Axa deal

Market pleased that XL has “gone to a good home” and confident of new opportunities.

Brokers have unanimously backed Axa’s planned $15.3bn (£11.1bn) cash buy out of XL Group.

The insurer surprised the market by swooping in to strike the deal after XL had been persistently linked with Allianz.

All agreed that the purchase should lead to many growth benefits. Brokers highlighted that since the two providers focus on different classes of business the new whole should have broader capabilities.

Stuart Williams, branch director at County Group, pinpointed stability in SME and opportunities in the mid-market.

“It will be interesting because XL is very focused on liability and specialist classes,” he commented.

“Axa buying them could signify an investment for growth in the mid-market… they seem to have set a stall out to be number one.”

County does not do a huge amount with XL and Williams added: “If it opens up certain lines it will be good.”

Relationship

Similarly, Paul Hine, managing director of Manchester-based Hine Chartered Insurance Brokers, deals more with Axa than XL.

He noted that it was potentially good news for his relationship with the insurer.

“I don’t think it will reduce choice or capacity as I don’t see them [Axa and XL] competing against each other at the moment,” he said.

“It is additional product lines for Axa.”

Fellow Manchester-headquartered broker, Simon Taylor CEO of Reich, also has deeper relationships with Axa than XL.

He was upbeat about the takeover.

“It is more access to Axa and new lines,” he stated.

“The main insurers are always looking to add to their expertise and their book. I was surprised by it but I think it is a good thing and going to be good for us.

“It will add to what Axa can offer to brokers like Reich and gives XL a good home; Axa is a good and successful company.”

Upbeat

Peter Blanc was just as upbeat.

“It’s a massive deal, just huge,” enthused the Aston Scott group CEO.

“It is a complete game changer for the market. The scale of the combined business will be incredible.”

In particular he flagged the broad appetite for risks that the new entity will have.

“The two businesses are collectively enormous, but there’s not that much cross-over between them,” he observed.

Adding: “XL has a can do attitude to hairy risks and I hope Axa will allow them to continue this.”

Deals

To name just three deals: in 2015 Chubb bought Ace; last year Allianz snapped up LV’s general insurance business; and now Axa has moved to purchase XL.

Blanc admitted that he would not want to see “too much” consolidation but noted there are still lots of insurers out there.

“I’m sure Axa has bought it to grow it and not to shrink it,” he stressed.

Williams described consolidation as a “sign of the times” and predicted “there will be a lot more consolidation of brokers and insurers before it is finished”.

“People are continually looking for economies of scale,” he concluded.

And Taylor finished: “The big insurers want to grow by acquisition.

“There is no point standing in the way of making the major insurers even bigger, I’m all for it.”

