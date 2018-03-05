CBL collapse pushes Danish insurer Alpha into liquidation

Alpha said that the fall was directly linked to the failure of CBL Insurance.

Danish unrated insurer Alpha Insurance has gone into solvent liquidation.

An announcement on the insurer’s website blamed CBL Insurance for the failure.

It stated: “Effective immediately, Alpha Insurance A/S has ceased all underwriting, including renewals.

“This decision is a direct consequence of CBL Insurance Limited, one of Alpha Insurance’s largest reinsurers, having had their AM Best A- rating suspended and has been placed into interim liquidation.”

The statement explained that the Alpha board of directors decided on 3 March to cease all underwriting of new business and renewals with immediate effect.

The following day (4 March) the general assembly of Alpha insurance chose to place the company into solvent liquidation.

The statement continued: “This means that Alpha Insurance A/S as from this date will be in run-off. The company is solvent, and we therefore expect that all present and future obligations will be honoured.”

Claims

Alpha committed to paying claims to in force policies.

It said: “Claims will be paid and all policies in force will remain so until their contractual expiry. We can confirm that Alpha Insurance continues to operate and all policies in force will be served as has been the case up to today.”

The Danish regulator warned last week that Alpha was at risk of failing to meet its solvency requirements.

The insurer, along with Elite Insurance which failed last year, was also named in an affidavit from the Central Bank of New Zealand seeking to place CBL Insurance into interim liquidation.

Regulator

Today (5 March) the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) commented: “Alpha Insurance no longer complies with the minimum capital requirement, which may have negative implications for the policyholders.

“Further, one of Alpha Insurances most significant reinsurers is having financial difficulties, and there is a substantial risk that this reinsurer may not be able to meet its obligations towards Alpha Insurance.”

It continued: “Therefore, in the interest of protecting the policyholders, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority deems it necessary to order Alpha Insurance to cease writing any new insurance business immediately.

“The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has informed the host national supervisory authorities via a European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) Cross-Border Platform of Collaboration about the order issued to Alpha Insurance.”

