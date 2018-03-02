Manchester Underwriting Management buys Pelican

Charles Manchester targeting of £10m of GWP in the next 12 months.

Manchester Underwriting Management (MUM) has bought solicitors’ professional indemnity (PI) specialists Pelican Underwriting from Asta Capital.

The deal, first revealed by Insurance Insider, marks MUM’s entrance into the solicitors’ PI market.

Charles Manchester, CEO of MUM, told Insurance Age that all staff will remain with the firm but will relocate to MUM’s office on Lime Street in London.

It is targeting £10m of business in the next 12 months.

MUM’s most recent purchase was Senior Wright Indemnity in November 2013. The Lloyd’s broker was quickly rebranded as MGB however Pelican will be keeping its name.

Munich Re

Pelican Underwriting was launched in 2015 in partnership with Munich Re as capacity provider. It has been managed and has also received financial backing from Asta Capital since its start.

Manchester flagged that MUM also had a close relationship with Munich Re and that the capacity provider was happy with the deal and would continue to support all parties.

MUM expanded into property owners, casualty and cyber during 2017.

As to the latest expansion Manchester commented: “There are a lot of people who have lost a lot of money writing solicitors (PI) over the years.

“That is underlined by the fact that so many unrated insurers have come and gone.

“Pelican has been underwritten extremely sensibly which many insurers haven’t done in the past.”

Challenging

According to Manchester the business will “benefit from being part of MUM because we are in the PI market and a major presence”.

He continued: “Because solicitors’ PI is such a challenging area you really have to have experience to know what you are doing.

“We know an awful lot about PI but it is not something that has ever attracted us previously.

“The talent at Pelican is among the best in the market.”

Growth

Jay Bowey, director of Pelican, added: “Whilst it is business as usual at Pelican Underwriting, I am hugely excited to be joining the MUM team and am thoroughly looking forward to working in an environment where Pelican can grow and continue to focus on offering the specialist services our clients need.”

