ERS reports post-Ogden loss for 2017

Provider’s combined operating ratio improves slightly to 104.9%.

ERS has revealed a loss of £12.2m for 2017, compared to a loss of £21.7m in 2016.

In addition it posted a fall in gross written premium to £376.1m in 2017 from £406.1m in the preceding 12 month period.

ERS stated that this was expected after it implemented price increases following the change in the Ogden rate and moved out of underperforming classes of business.

The provider’s combined operating ratio (COR) improved slightly to 104.9% (2016: 108.4%).

The motor insurer stated that its financial results had been impacted by the change in the discount rate, as well as one-off costs, adding that without these impacts its COR would have been 97.9%.

Ogden

ERS chief executive Ian Parker commented: “It is frustrating that for the second year running the significant progress the company has made in executing its strategy has been masked in the financial result by the impact of Ogden and other one-offs.

“The underlying performance though remains strong. Our underwriting strategy is clear, brokers recognise what ERS stands for, our operational infrastructure is robust, and with Martin Hall now in position the team is complete.”

He concluded: “I am excited for the future and that the earnings profile will return to the trend established before the distortions caused by the change in the Ogden discount rate.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.