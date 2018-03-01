The Blog Spot: One year of Ogden upheaval

The government should bring discount rate clarity to the insurance industry without further delays, writes Ida Axling.

This week marks a year since the shock decision to slash the discount rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% and the insurance industry is still struggling to recover.

The rate change led to volatility in the market with many insurers taking severe hits in their financial results as they scrambled to respond.

The day after the decision was made a number of furious insurance bosses marched on Downing Street to meet with the Chancellor Phillip Hammond, which led to a consultation on how the rate should be set in the future.

Results

We are right now in the middle of what we at Insurance Age call “results season” – a busy time where most insurers and brokers reveal their financial figures for the full year.

Overall, many insurers have seemed a bit more upbeat this year compared to last year.

Perhaps this is because they have accepted the situation, but I believe another reason is that they are hoping the discount rate will be changed again. I’ve spoken to a lot of insurers who feel like 0-1% is a more comfortable place for Ogden to settle.

The industry welcomed the latest proposals which would indeed result in a rate in the region of 0% to 1% - however the government has been alarmingly quiet about the issue since November last year when it said more evidence was needed.

However, despite a more positive tone it quickly became clear that insurers are still experiencing difficulties from the discount rate change.

Disruption

For example Zurich reported a £151m business operating loss for 2017 for UK general insurance and flagged that if the Ogden rate had not changed it would have made a profit.

In addition, QBE Europe admitted to a £109m Ogden hit in 2017, while Axa UK said the deterioration in its commercial lines COR to 97.7% was simply down to Ogden.

Axa group CEO UK & Ireland Amanda Blanc said she would be comfortable to see the rate moved back to an area where there isn’t over-compensation.

RSA UK also reported it had suffered an Ogden hit of £23m in 2017 and Allianz UK revealed a hit of £22m last year.

Meanwhile Ageas UK moved back into profit for 2017 and CEO Andy Watson noted the insurer had taken “very immediate and robust action” when the rate change was announced and was now “navigating through what continues to be a disrupted market”.

And while we’re yet to see LV’s financial results for 2017, GI business MD Steve Treloar stated that he was “disappointed more progress hadn’t been made” and that current system is “flawed and fiscally irresponsible”.

Clarity

I hope we can all agree that the discount rate should be set at a level that accurately compensates those who have suffered severe injuries and ensures they can support themselves for the rest of their lives.

Insurance is, after all, a promise to pay.

But late last year the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) warned that further delays to a decision on how the discount rate is set would “exacerbate” the problems already caused by the rate reduction.

And I do agree that the government needs to prioritise this issue and bring some clarity to the insurance sector.

This uncertainty is not helping anyone.

Ida Axling is senior reporter at Insurance Age.

Further reading:

News Analysis: Ogden upheaval continues as government unveils fresh proposals

Government’s proposed changes could bring Ogden rate up to 0-1%

Biba sends warning on Ogden rate decision delays

Ogden drives Zurich to UK general insurance loss in 2017