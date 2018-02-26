Hiscox COR and profit deteriorates

Profit before tax slashed to £30.4m from £354.5m and group COR swings to 99.9% compared to 84.2% in 2016.

Hiscox has experienced a fall in profit and a deteriorating COR for the full year 2017.

Its results showed that group COR changed dramatically from 84.2% in 2016 to 99.9%. COR excluding FX was 98.8% compared to 90.6% the previous year.

Profit before tax also plummeted to £30.8m (2016: £354.5m).

This is despite GWP and net premiums earned increasing. GWP went up to £2.6bn (2016: £2.4bn) and net premiums earned grew to £1.9bn (£1.7bn).

The insurer made reserve releases of £251.5m (2016: £213.0m).

Volatile

The business noted volatility in its big ticket business and also advised that natural catastrophes impacted the figures.

Bronek Masojada, chief executive of Hiscox, commented: “Our long-held strategy of balance has served us well this year. The strong growth and profits in retail countered the volatility felt in our big-ticket businesses which were impacted by an historic year for natural catastrophes.

“We have made significant investments in infrastructure and brand both of which will continue. Market pricing has improved and as a consequence we have growth ambitions for every part of our business.”

Hiscox UK & Ireland saw GWP grow to £556.3m, up from £498.6m.

The results stated: “The broker channel remains a key driver, with the professional risks and specialty commercial business performing particularly well.

“We still have plenty of room for growth in our existing product areas. We have attracted new business with our broadened appetite for larger risks, and have also expanded the range of professions we cover to include milliners and other specialist retailers.”

