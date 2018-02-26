Only 21% of top insurance jobs are held by women

Research by the ABI shows 78% of firms have a diversity and inclusion strategy, as trade body highlights "good intentions are not enough".

Only 21% of executive positions in the insurance industry are held by women, despite a majority of firms having programmes in place to promote inclusion at the very top of their business.

This was revealed in a survey undertaken by the Association of British Insurers (ABI), which it said was based on a data collection covering more than 82,000 staff in the insurance and long-term savings sector.

The ABI stated that the results demonstrate “the scale of the challenge faced by the industry when it comes to getting women into top posts”.

Inclusion

The trade body listed that its headline findings include:

78% of companies have a diversity and inclusion strategy, with 74% having an executive sponsor for diversity and inclusion.

73% of firms have an executive or management development programme that prioritises good gender balance, while 56% have a development programme targeting those that may be underrepresented.

78% of companies have already provided unconscious bias training for staff.

For parents, 33% of firms have a returnship programme to help them with their return to work.

In addition, the sector’s current workforce is found to be 16% black, Asian or ethnic minority, compared with 14% in the general UK working age population.

Meanwhile on gender, the industry is exactly split 50 / 50 across all levels, but despite this only 21% of executive and 21% of board positions are held by women.

Intentions

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, commented: “Warm words and good intentions are not enough when it comes to addressing a lack of diversity within the insurance and long-term savings industry.

“Although there is a gender balance across our sector as a whole, four out of five executive and board roles are held by men.”

Evans further noted that the research demonstrates that most firms are taking practical steps to make a difference, “whether that is for LGBT+ staff or those from ethnic minorities”.

He also urged the insurance industry to invest in returnship programmes to help new parents back to work.

Evans added: “I know from my own conversations with industry leaders that there is a great determination at the very top of our member firms to tackle this issue.

“The ABI will continue to do all it can to support this change including conducting this research regularly so the sector can benchmark progress.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.