CBL Insurance placed in interim liquidation in New Zealand - reports

New development does not impact CBL Insurance Europe, which was stopped from writing new business earlier this week.

New Zealand’s High Court has placed CBL Insurance in interim liquidation after a request from the country’s central bank, Reuters has reported.

According to the article two partners of insolvency firm McGrath Nicol have been appointed as liquidators of CBL Insurance.

Parent company CBL Corp said in a statement to Reuters that the order only applied to CBL Insurance, not the parent company “or any other companies in the group.”

Europe

This follows the news from earlier this week that CBL Insurance Europe (CBLIE), CBL’s Irish-registered subsidiary, has been ordered by the Central Bank of Ireland to stop writing new business with immediate effect.

The Central Bank of Ireland confirmed to Insurance Age that the two are registered as separate entities and that brokers in the UK are not impacted by the interim liquidation in New Zealand.

CBLIE distributes products through brokers and managing general agents around Europe on a freedom of service basis.

The Financial Conduct Authority stated earlier this week that outside of the new business freeze CBLIE continues to operate and existing policies continue to remain in force.

