RSA UK reports falling profits in 2017

Provider posts underwriting loss of £116m as COR deteriorates to 104.3% due to catastrophe losses.

RSA UK has posted an underwriting loss of £116m in 2017, compared to an underwriting profit of £123m in 2016.

The insurer stated that the losses were a result of adverse weather events in the US and Mexico, adverse large loss volatility and higher claims inflation in its household business.

RSA further reported an operating profit of £67m in its UK and International business (2016: £237m) and its combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated to 104.3% in 2017 from 95.4% in 2016.

COR

In personal lines the UK COR worsened to 99.2% (2016: 95.7%) and in commercial lines the COR deteriorated to 108.1% in 2017 (2016: 95.2%).

Meanwhile the provider’s net written premiums increased slightly from £2.59bn in 2016 to £2.69bn in 2017.

Personal lines premium rose to £1.14bn, compared to £1.07bn in the preceding year and commercial lines premium remained flat at £1.54bn (2016: £1.52bn).

In personal lines the insurer posted a profit of £10m (2016: £48m), while the underwriting result for commercial lines revealed a loss of £126m, compared to a profit of £75m in 2016.

Ambitions

Stephen Hester, RSA group chief executive, commented: “RSA’s overseas divisions achieved excellent results in 2017, partly offset by poor underwriting figures in our UK/ London market business as flagged earlier in the year.

“The group’s performance ambitions remain high and we target further improvement in 2018 and thereafter.”

