Blog: Building an MGA is not for the faint-hearted

RSA’s Steve Hedge looks at technology and traits for success in response to Insurance Age’s In-depth on MGAs.

Sam Barrett’s article posed the question of whether the growing MGA market is a bubble that is about to burst.

You don’t need to look very hard to find evidence of growth in the MGA sector. From new hires from prominent insurers to exciting start-ups, there is no doubt that MGAs are becoming a more conspicuous feature of the insurance landscape. But more permanent, too?

MGAs are jostling for space in a competitive environment and must justify their existence, both to brokers and their insurer partners – as must we.

There just isn’t space for ‘me too’ models.

They are operating parts of the value chain that were typically covered by insurers and so MGAs need to be able to demonstrate that they meet the same standards and add value, which can be no mean feat for what is often a relatively small business.

Pockets

There are most definitely pockets of the market where MGAs can thrive –hence why we’re really excited about the future of the MGA market and we have built a team in RSA dedicated to supporting our delegated authority partners.

Insurers must have high expectations of their MGA partners. When getting to know a potential new partner it is important to look for good indicators of long-term success.

If the business model is sound, the USPs clear and it is backed by a solid foundation of good underwriting, data and governance, then the chances of success are high.

Technology

Another topic raised in Insurance Age’s In-depth on MGAs was technology.

Whilst the speed of change may be glacial compared to some other industries, there is no doubt the insurance market is seeing greater technology-led disruption than ever before, and momentum is building.

Insurers are being challenged on both sides in the value chain, from delegated authority partners that can fulfil the underwriting and pricing functions of an insurer, to new forms of capital willing to bear the ultimate insured risk.

Insurers need to be aware and devise strategies to adapt.

Disruption

The disruption brought by technology-led MGAs comes in more than one form.

The first has been around for a while, but is becoming a more regular sight in the market; the MGA that can move faster and service its brokers more effectively than its rivals thanks to its technology platform.

With a modern system to run their business that is scalable and future-proof, the MGA can gain a significant competitive advantage in its part of the market and we are seeing examples in the SME space of new MGAs that can be great partners for insurers.

The emergence of InsurTech firms setting up as MGAs is also fascinating.

The key difference is that, rather than an agile technology platform that underpins their services, these MGAs have technology at the heart of the customer proposition.

The technology might be overt ‑ such as an app ‑ or in the background ‑ such as the use of machine learning ‑ but the common theme is that they are changing the way insurance is done.

SME

Some of these offerings are in the personal lines space, but there are increasingly examples of small-scale, direct to consumer offerings for SMEs which, over time, will come to challenge the intermediated model.

An MGA is an attractive model for these disruptors to bring their proposition to life, offering them speed to market and, potentially, a greater degree of autonomy and flexibility.

These InsurTechs are attacking the traditional insurance landscape although no one disruptor will swallow up the market on their own. However, an army of small, but nippy, agile and competitive threats, each taking a bite, is the more serious threat to the status quo and the big insurers.

These are exciting times, and MGAs have a fascinating role to play.

Test of time

In short the MGAs that survive will be well-run businesses that can offer enduring value to their customers, brokers and insurer partners, and meet the high service standards that all of those stakeholders demand.

It is a tough ask, but a quality MGA will stand the test of time.

Steve Hedge, director, RSA Delegated – Commercial Risk Solutions