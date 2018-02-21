Ageas UK moves back into profit in 2017

COR improves to 103.2% while GWP falls slightly to £1.36bn.

Ageas UK has posted a net profit of €29m (£25.5m) in 2017, compared to a loss of €156m in 2016.

The provider stated that its profit had been affected by a residual Ogden impact of €46m.

Its combined operating ratio (COR) for 2017 improved to 103.2% (2016: 112.2%), and the insurer noted that excluding the impact from Ogden its COR was 99.5%.

Meanwhile its total gross written premium (GWP) in its general insurance business, excluding Tesco Underwriting, was £1.36bn in 2017 (2016: £1.41bn).

Motor

Breaking down the totals by individual business lines Ageas further reported a slight decrease in GWP for motor to £859.4m in 2017, compared to £876.4m in 2016.

Meanwhile, the COR for its motor business improved to 102.6% in 2017 (2016: 116.5%), while its operating profit increased to £23.1m, compared to a loss of £99.6m in 2016.

It revealed a similar drop in its household business, posting GWP of £316.0m (2016: £321.7m) and a COR of 99.5% in 2017 (2016: 98.2%), while the operating profit also dropped slightly to £9.1m (2016: £12.0m).

In other lines, which includes its commercial business, the insurer reported GWP of £152.2m in 2017 (2016: £181.4m) and its 2017 COR was 114.0% (2016: 118.6%).

Performance

According to Ageas, the net profit for the whole company improved to €960m in 2017, compared to €721m in the preceding year.

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: “We are very pleased to announce our 2017 results, the best in our history.

“A strong operating performance in Belgium, Continental Europe and Asia, and progress made in the UK, despite continuing impact from the Ogden rate changes, all contributed to our performance.”

