Jon Dye brands 2017 as “landmark” year for Allianz in UK

Ogden change cost reaches £80m at the insurer.

Jon Dye has described the 2017 figures for Allianz UK as “a solid set of numbers”.

The insurer posted a combined operating ratio (COR) of 97.8% for the year and an operating profit of £121.3m for the 12 months of which £36.7m came in the final quarter.

The insurer’s chief executive officer explained that the 2016 figures had also been restated due to the impact of Ogden which was defined as a “material event” under accounting rules.

The movement in the discount rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% hit the insurer for £58.3m in 2016 and another £22m in 2017 taking the total to over £80m.

Changes

Dye stressed that the rate should be fair to claimants and that “appropriate level of compensation is the right thing to do” but called for further changes.

“The Ogden problem hasn’t gone away and it needs to be resolved if we are going to see a return to a more appropriate level of compensation and therefore of premium,” he explained.

Potential changes in how the government sets the rate, which were announced in September but are yet to be enacted, have suggested the future level could be between 0 and 1%. Dye supported the figures.

“Between zero and one percent is a real reflection of what claimants actually achieve and therefore is appropriate,” he maintained describing the idea that people take their compensation and put it all in government stock where it will immediately lose money as a “fallacy”.

XL

However, he was more reticent on the topic of future acquisitions by the insurer.

It has been linked this month with a possible bid for XL.

“The group is clearly extremely well capitalised and in a position to make more acquisitions if it finds the right target at the right price,” he observed.

Adding: “I am not going to comment on any recent speculation.”

The provider bought LV’s general insurance business in 2017 and he focused on the topic as part of the provider’s “game changing journey”.

According to Dye it is a “great opportunity and I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to take it”.

Branches

He reassured brokers that the firm remains “absolutely open for business” as the deal proceeds.

Last month the provider admitted that 400 people were at risk of losing their jobs across LV and Allianz with personal lines and commercial lines business moving between the two.

Dye reiterated that with 250 current vacancies at Allianz and more opportunities coming on stream at the joint venture he was hopeful that the final job loss total would not reach the 400 mark.

And for brokers he stressed that Allianz remained “absolutely committed” to its nationwide branch network reassuring the market that there are no changes on the horizon.

“We think [the network] is a key strength and so do our brokers because they tell us that,” he explained.

“Responsive decision making and knowledge of local market conditions we think is really important and the heart of our trading relationship in commercial lines.”

Prediction

In 2015 Allianz’s UK CEO predicted that the company would get to £3bn of gross written premium (GWP) in 2018.

The 2017 results put GWP at £2.19bn.

However the LV deal will take the insurer north of £3bn, albeit not until 2020.

Dye detailed: “The way the deal works, because for 2018 and 2019 we are the minority shareholder we don’t incorporate any of the revenue.

“When we get to 2020 when we are the majority shareholder we incorporate it all.

“By 2020 we will certainly be passed £3bn.”

Profit

In the meantime he flagged that it was business as usual.

At the end of 2015 the insurer broke a streak of 51 quarters of sub 100 CORs.

Since then it has returned to another run of success. Is it in danger of becoming “boring” again?

“We like steady quarters of underwriting profit, it is the sort of boring that we can all live with,” Dye concluded.

“I don’t think anybody at Allianz would describe us as boring right now.

“If that means we are tediously profitable I think we can live with that.”

