Majority of brokers say GDPR will have negative impact

Research by Ecclesiastical also shows lack of knowledge in the broker sector about the incoming legislation.

Over half (59%) of brokers don’t know enough about the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to a survey by Ecclesiastical.

The survey further revealed that the majority of brokers (70%) thought that the GDPR will not be of benefit to their business and 77% believed it would have a negative impact.

Ecclesiastical stated that business efficiency, profitability, growth and customer relationships were areas of concern for brokers.

In addition, brokers who believed the GDPR would have a negative impact on their business, highlighted that the time and cost of implementing the regulatory changes were the biggest issues.

Meanwhile smaller brokers were considerably more concerned about the impact on growth compared to national brokers.

According to the research 80% of the 200 responding brokers said they were aware of GDPR, while a third (36%) stated they felt well informed and only 5% noted they knew everything they needed to.

However, 96% of the brokers surveyed claimed they would be ready to comply with the new legislation when it is introduced.

Compliance

The GDPR, which replaces the Data Protection Act, comes into force in May this year and brokers have previously been urged to act now to make sure they can be compliant.

The new regulation is focused on looking after the privacy and rights of the individual, and based on the premise that consumers and data subjects should have knowledge of what data is held about them, how it’s held, and how it’s used.

Transparency

Chris Withers, broker distribution director at Ecclesiastical, said: “Putting clients’ interests at the heart of their business models really resonates with the broker market.

“Both GDPR and IDD aim to provide greater protection and transparency to clients, which is something that brokers welcome.”

He continued: “Anecdotally brokers are telling us that they currently feel inundated with new regulation and this is starting to impact on their businesses.

“Complying with the new regulations is critical for brokers but so is managing the needs of their clients and their business alongside these changes.”

Withers urged brokers to plan for the new legislation as early as possible and added that clear information from the regulator was essential to help brokers prepare.

