BBC’s terrorism insurance spend nudges up in 2017

The insurance industry has also grown its focus on terrorism insurance products following recent attacks.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) spent £466,000 on terrorism insurance in its 2017 policy year, according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Insurance Age.

This is a small increase from the £453,000 it spent in its 2016 policy year, which it detailed was between 31 March 2016 and 30 March 2017.

The BBC further stated that it purchased its cover through the government backed Pool Re scheme.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Like many large organisations the BBC ensures that it holds insurance cover for its sites in the event of terrorism.

“By participating in the Pool Re underwriting scheme we ensure widest coverage available in the market whilst keeping these premiums as low as possible.”

FCA

Insurance Age also submitted an FOI to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to find out how much the regulator spent on terrorism insurance in 2016 and 2017.

However, the watchdog stated that it was unable to break down the amount spent specifically on terrorism insurance cover, as it is included in its general insurance premium.

The FCA said in a statement: “We can confirm the FCA is fully covered by insurance policies which include cover for acts of terrorism.

“However this cover falls under several general policies, rather than in the form of a specific terrorism insurance policy.”

A number of insurers and managing general agents have recently increased their focus on terrorism insurance products, including NMU, Fiducia, Chubb, Inperio and International Travel and Healthcare.

