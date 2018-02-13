Nexus Group buys MGA Apsley Specialty

Nexus says deal expands its directors and officers and financial institutions offering which it wants to grow to £35m of GWP by 2020.

Nexus Group has bought Lloyd’s coverholder Apsley Specialty for an undisclosed sum.

The managing general agent (MGA) stated that Apsley - which is also an MGA - was established in 2012 and specialises in directors and officers and financial institutions (DOFI).

The purchase will build on Nexus’ existing DOFI capability and the firm stated it was looking to grow its combined DOFI offering to £35m of GWP by 2020.

As part of the purchase Apsley chief executive officer James Lawrie will join the Nexus board.

According to Nexus, before founding Apsley Lawrie spent several years specialising in alternative investments at Towers Watson and Caliburn Capital.

People

Following the deal and the expansion of Nexus Financial Lines, Lawrie will become managing director and lead the combined DOFI business.

In addition Jamie Ricketts will become chief underwriting officer, DOFI, and both will join the board of Nexus Underwriting.

Joanne Edgley, already a director of Nexus Underwriting, will lead Nexus’ commercial PI division as managing director of PI.

The business detailed that Apsley focuses on the asset management sector, with a particular specialism in alternative asset managers.

Competitive

Colin Thompson, founder and executive chairman of Nexus, said: “Apsley Specialty is a fast growing high quality MGA that will complement our existing DOFI capabilities, especially in terms of geography with Apsley’s US capacity.

“In a competitive market, Apsley grew its GWP 64% from 2016 to 2017, whilst still maintaining excellent underwriting discipline and strong loss ratio performance. This is testament to the high calibre individuals within the business.”

He continued: “As a group, we are targeting three acquisitions per annum, and this is just the sort of niche business with an auditable profitable underwriting track record that we can seamlessly bring into the business alongside some larger transformational deals.

“This is a strategic acquisition that will augment our business model in an important year where we are preparing for a shareholder liquidity event in Q3/Q4.”

Lawrie commented: “The combined business will continue to focus on our core expertise and both sides will bring their complementary strengths.

“I look forward to leading the combined business through this exciting period.”

