Beazley profits dip due to catastrophe claims

Lloyd's provider "more focused on the UK" as it looks to grow its presence in Birmingham.

Beazley has posted a dip in pre-tax profit to $168.0m (£121.2m) for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: $293.2m).

The Lloyd’s insurer’s chief executive officer Andrew Horton stated that this was due to natural catastrophe losses of $175m.

Its combined operating ratio further deteriorated to 99% (2016: 89%).

However, the provider’s gross written premiums increased by 7% to $2.34bn in 2017, compared to $2.19bn in the preceding year.

Birmingham

Beazley has previously said that it wants to increase its presence in Birmingham to reach more regional insurance brokers and Horton noted that the provider is now “more focused on the UK” than it has been before.

“We have to be very focused when we’re looking at the UK in which products are going to sell and compete against the large UK composites,” he explained.

Horton added: “We’re doing it on a specialist play and it’s always going to be a limited number of products, but we are getting some traction with cyber rising regionally within the UK.”

In addition, group finance director Martin Bride stated that the provider was moving to a larger office in Birmingham with the aim of increasing staff numbers from 40 to 100.

“The United Kingdom is one of the key markets for our international business,” Bride added.

Claims

Commenting on the results, Horton said: “Beazley achieved an underwriting profit in 2017, a year in which hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires generated heavy claims for the insurance industry.

“More importantly, we delivered on our commitments to our policyholders, already paying out more than $110m in claims following the year’s natural catastrophes.”

He continued: “Premiums grew 7% in 2017 – a strong performance given market conditions. Looking ahead, we see potential for double digit growth in 2018.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.