InsurTech Futures: New platform to support the broker market, says Fraser Edmond

Former Aviva broker distribution director says the platform will use broker data to connect brokers and insurers.

Fraser Edmond, co-founder and CEO of newly launched InsurTech firm Broker Insights, has said that the new business aims to support the independent broker sector.

The start-up’s data platform combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK broker market.

Edmonds said: “All brokers want to access quality markets for their customers and they want insurers to be responsive and competitive.

“They want a more efficient way of trading with insurers so that they have more time to spend with their clients and that’s what the platform does – it starts to move everyone in that direction.”

Data

According to Edmond the idea for the new platform was inspired by technology players such as Amazon, Airbnb and Skyscanner.

Edmond stated: “Those businesses make people’s lives easier, because they’re connecting the masses and delivering reach and choice and they’ve done that in traditional markets.”

He added that the aim of Broker Insights’ platform was to connect brokers and insurers in a better way so that brokers would get attention from more insurers and insurers would be able to reach more brokers.

Edmond, who previously worked as broker distribution director at Aviva, said the response from insurers had been “really positive”.

“It solves a real challenge that they face, which is distribution reach and being more efficient in generating business from brokers,” he continued.

Brokers

Meanwhile the start-up’s executive vice president Ian Croles, who was previously head of broker sales at Aviva UK, has been focused on talking to brokers and Edmond claimed that the feedback from brokers had also been “resoundingly positive”.

“The big thing for me is that it’s about supporting the independent broker market,” he noted. “By delivering this service to brokers we’re strengthening their capabilities and their ability to trade with insurers.”

Edmond further stated that during his time at Aviva he has seen how distribution has changed in the personal lines insurance market, from being dominated by brokers to products getting commoditised and technology starting to make an influence.

“I’m also very familiar with what the insurer challenges are in serving that market and combining those knowledges and insights that have gathered over time is what has led to the creation of this business model,” he continued.

According to Edmond, Broker Insights aims to launch the data platform in March this year.

Aviva

Edmond left Aviva in December last year and he noted that he misses the people he worked with at the provider, adding: “I learned a lot at Aviva and I had a lot of great relationships with all of the brokers I dealt with.

“But I’m still working with them so whilst I’m not at Aviva anymore I’m still in the same market place.”

He concluded: “I love the challenges that come with a start-up and the pace of it.”

