News analysis: Full speed ahead for Markerstudy as broker community welcomes buyout

Qatar Reinsurance takeover confers an A-rating for the new MGA

Qatar Reinsurance buying Markerstudy’s insurance companies has been met with positivity by the market.

The move did not come as a surprise to the industry as Markerstudy had been at the centre of sale rumours for some time.

The takeover consists of Gibraltar-based: Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance.

Qatar Re and Markerstudy previously had a reinsurance partnership and, at the time of the deal, Markerstudy Group underwriting director Gary Humphreys claimed that it was good news for brokers and staff alike.

Path to growth

The business has a long track record of making acquisitions and could return to that path.

“It [the sale] enables us to get on with what we are good at, growing the business and being innovative and supporting our broking partners,” said Humphreys.

Brokers who place business with Markerstudy, including Matt Munro, chief executive officer of iGo4, agreed that the development was beneficial.

Munro stated: “There’s a big appetite to grow, which is fantastic from a broker perspective where we’re losing quite a lot of capacity and we’re under a lot of competitive stress from the direct writers.”

Fresh Insurance Group CEO Lisa Powis added: “We’ve always had a great relationship with Markerstudy and this can only improve and enhance it.

“Markerstudy wants to grow and they have the backing now. If they want to have brokers like us move forward with them then that’s great.”

The use of unrated insurers has been widely debated for years and many brokers are hesitant to place business with insurers that do not have a financial rating.

[The sale] enables us to get on with what we are good at, growing the business and being innovative and supporting our broking partners Gary Humphreys

Rated status

The takeover means that Markerstudy, which was previously unrated, is now backed by Qatar Re’s ‘A’ rated capacity. Industry experts unanimously stated that this was a positive move for the firm.

It should open up opportunities for the company to work with more brokers in the UK market.

Mark Bennett, chief executive at Bennett Christmas Insurance Brokers, confirmed that it did not place business with Markerstudy because of the unrated status.

He will need to see the final details of the deal and the new rating before changing the relationship. “But yes it may [change our approach],” he accepted. “We would look at it, yes.”

When the purchase was announced Humphreys admitted that the “challenges around Solvency II and financially rated companies have not always been easy ones”.

He added: “This deal takes that headache away from the Markerstudy Group and gives us a long-term commitment with strong capital support.”

Qatar Reinsurance Qatar Re is a global multi-line reinsurer writing all major property and casualty and specialty lines of business. It operates through headquarters in Bermuda, branch offices in Zurich, Dubai and Singapore, a representative office in London and a service company in Doha. According to its annual report for 2016, the firm’s most recent available financial results, the company controls gross written premiums of $1.25bn (£880m). Parent company Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) was founded in 1964. According to Qatar Re, QIC is the largest insurance company in the Middle East and North Africa region. In the UK general insurance market Qatar Re’s sister company QIC Europe (QEL) does business in the motor, household and SME property sectors. Source: www.qatarreinsurance.com

Insurer to MGA

Following the arrangement, Markerstudy is now a managing general agent (MGA) instead of an insurance company. Peter Staddon, managing director at the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA), said that while there have previously been MGAs that have made the move to become insurers, Markerstudy was, to his knowledge, the first company to go in the opposite direction.

“Obviously they will be writing on somebody else’s balance sheets so they will be changing their regulatory status,” Staddon explained, adding that because MGAs perform the underwriting calculations for the risks most of them are run similarly to insurers.

“Kevin and Gary have great insight in that area, which will do them very good,” he observed.

Staddon further highlighted that many insurers were currently finding it difficult to make a profit out of small ticket business and that going to an MGA to access certain markets was increasingly common. So are more insurers likely to go down the same route and become MGAs?

“This depends on the insurance companies themselves,” replied Staddon. “With Brexit just around the corner you can see some of the European insurers passporting into the UK looking at MGAs, so it could well be the beginning.”

However, Ian Parker, CEO at motor specialist ERS Insurance, dismissed the idea that other insurers in the UK would be following Markerstudy’s lead.

“Somebody has ultimately got to bear the risk,” he stated. “Some of the companies with bigger balance sheets are quite keen on motor insurance premium for diversification benefits, but I can’t say that what’s happened in Markerstudy’s case is going to be replicated anywhere in the market.”

MGAs are traditionally smaller and focused on niche business and specialisms. Markerstudy is a big company with a lot of volume personal lines motor business. It claims to underwrite more than 5% of the UK motor insurance market, generating premiums of approximately £750m.

But industry experts did not believe that not being niche would stand in Markerstudy’s way.

Changing gears in the motor market The UK motor insurance market has seen a number of challenges lately, including Solvency II and the discount rate change, and Markerstudy’s move follows the deal between Allianz and LV last year. “LV made no secret that they needed some capital to carry on the growth of the general insurance business,” Ian Parker, CEO of ERS Insurance, opined. “It was a significant acquisition, but I don’t see what impact that will have on the trading environment in the UK.” Everyone agrees though that there are more changes to come in the sector. Mark Bennett, chief executive at Bennett Christmas Insurance Brokers, flagged that because the motor market is “going through a bit of turmoil” other insurers might need to take similar action. “We’ll see more insurers partnering with experts,” he predicted. “LV was seen as a personal lines expert rather than Allianz and it’s swapped the other way with Allianz picking up LV’s commercial books. We may see more of that.”

Motor market access

“What Qatar Re is doing is backing a management team that has got access to the UK motor market,” Parker explained. “It’s a different business model than the more traditional MGA setup which tends to be more niche-focused.”

While it can be argued that Markerstudy is creating a longer distribution chain by adding another mouth to feed, brokers did not see its new model as an issue.

“For us it won’t change anything,” said Powis. “There are a lot of MGAs out there and having someone like Qatar Re backing them, they’ve got a lot of money.”

Munro said: “They’re not having necessarily the same constraints as they were around Solvency II and the capital restrictions put on them by that. It’s good news for us and for them in terms of starting to grow.”

In addition, while the Markerstudy and Qatar Re deal sees the latter take a bigger step into the general insurance side of the UK motor market, the process might not end there.

Qatar Re was recently authorised in the UK. A spokesman for the business told Insurance Age that this was not a result of the Markerstudy deal but had been “a strategic goal for some time now and is focused on enhancing our proximity to our clients and brokers in the UK”.

What Qatar Re is doing is backing a management team that has got access to the UK motor market. It’s a different business model than the more traditional MGA setup which tends to be more niche-focused Ian Parker

Considering opportunities

Asked whether the business is looking to expand further into the general insurance side of the UK motor market, he explained that it had an existing portfolio through its sister company QIC Europe (QEL), but added that the company is considering opportunities that are out there.

The spokesman said: “In each case, we look to build a strong, long-term partnership as part of our long-stated principle of supporting insurance entrepreneurs. The Markerstudy deal was itself born from such a partnership. It made sense to move to a next stage.”

He stressed that there was no immediate “pipeline of further similar deals” and reiterated that the focus was on motor.

However, he added that other classes of business such as household and SME property were a “good addition” and that it would look to support profitable growth in these in the UK.

The spokesman concluded: “We may consider new lines of business, but we would do so only with the right partners and where there is the long-term prospect of adequate return.”