Volante launches first MGA – Edison Motor

Managing general agent (MGA) platform Volante Global has rolled out Edison Motor for commercial motor business.

Volante was launched in December last year by founder and CEO Talbir Bains who spent 14 years at QBE and was also previously group CEO and group CUO of Dual International.

Edison Motor, its first operation, will be led by Steven Dickie and Doug Ockwell as joint managing directors.

The London Market-based MGA said it will be backed by AA+ rated capacity and will target: public sector, including police forces, fire and rescue services, and ambulance fleets; hazardous goods; and haulage business.

Experience

Dickie has worked in the motor insurance sector for 40 years, in both underwriting and broking roles, most recently as a portfolio manager for QBE Europe’s Motor account.

Ockwell has 25 years industry experience in motor and non-motor classes, spanning both motor underwriting as well as broking and account servicing for large corporate clients. Prior to joining he was an underwriting Manager for QBE Europe’s Motor account.

Bains commented: “We are delighted that the first MGA has launched from the Volante platform.

“Edison Motor is exemplary in defining the underwriting fraternity that we are looking to create – a team which is led by exceptional underwriting talent and fully supported by Volante’s technological, actuarial and operational infrastructure, and most importantly puts a risk assessment ethos at the origin of its underwriting approach.”

