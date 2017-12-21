Key moments in 2017: Axa's David Williams

Axa's technical director discusses the biggest events to shake the market in 2017, including the discount rate change and the threat of InsurTech.

What was the biggest story of the year?

The saga of the discount rate, massive impact on insurers reserves, profits and pricing, and like the best thrillers the government seem to be keeping us on the edge of our seats waiting to see when it will change again and to what.

What was the most memorable event?

Lemonade’s 10 second claim, there’s a fair amount of smoke and mirrors in some of their PR, but it happened at the start of year and is still getting talked about. The positive is it raises the bar on insurance customer service and the use of technology, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the market responds.

What was the biggest challenge for brokers in 2017?

The rise of InsurTech and the threat of disintermediation from start-ups – my personal view is these companies actually need to get brokers involved to be successful, but 90% of all the propositions we see seem to be based around using technology to disintermediate.

What was the best thing to happen in insurance this year?

The Automated and Electric Vehicle Bill, this very much keeps us as motor insurers in the game as the transportation environment changes, shows the world we can be innovative, and delivers the most sensible solution for the general public going forward.