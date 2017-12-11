Liberty moves UK insurance company to Luxembourg

Provider says move will not have an impact on UK brokers and clients.

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, has confirmed that it will redomicile its insurance company from the UK to Luxembourg.

According to LSM its worldwide operation will continue to be headquartered in London, however the actual company will be in Luxembourg and the UK operation will be a branch office for the business.

The company has previously said it would headquarter its European operations in Luxembourg in response to Brexit, and according to LSM it has now decided to move the business instead of setting up a separate insurance company.

In addition, the provider has appointed Eric Daout, who previously worked as managing director of Cigna Insurance Europe, as the general manager of its Luxembourg companies.

Alongside Daout, LSM’s European businesses will be led by Dieter Winkel, president of LSM Reinsurance based in Cologne, and Kadidja Sinz, European head of insurance based in Paris.

Opportunities

LSM’s president & managing director Matthew Moore said: “Our European insurance and reinsurance businesses are highly valued at LSM. The structure that we are announcing today will set us up perfectly to take advantage of the opportunities that we have in Europe in the post-Brexit environment.

“Moving our insurance company to Luxembourg will minimise any disruption to our clients and staff by providing continuity of our insurance company paper.”

Moore further stated that the company was still “committed to London” and would keep a “substantial presence” in the city.

Brokers

He continued: “The post-Brexit structure we have chosen will mean that for our clients it will be business-as-usual. LSM will continue to be able to offer Company and Lloyd’s paper throughout the UK and Europe, and one company paper for pan-EU/UK risks.

“Our brokers will continue to receive the same high levels of service as they currently do from our teams in Europe, without any disruption caused by changing our insurance company paper.

“Europe is a key market for us and we are working towards expanding our capabilities and product offering in Europe over the coming months and years.”

LSM has established an in-house coverholder in Luxembourg, Liberty Specialty Markets Europe S.à r.l. (LSME), which began underwriting on behalf of LSM’s UK insurance company Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe from branches throughout Europe on 1 November.

The provider noted that LSME will also underwrite on behalf of Lloyd’s Brussels when it commences business.

